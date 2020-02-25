The Cast and Creatives Behind Broadway's Hangmen Meet the Press

Photos   The Cast and Creatives Behind Broadway's Hangmen Meet the Press
By Nathan Skethway
Feb 25, 2020
The upcoming Broadway engagement of Martin McDonagh's hit play begins February 28.
Martin McDonagh and Matthew Dunster Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch

The cast and creative team of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen met the press February 25 before previews begin February 28 at Broadway's Golden Theatre. The play is scheduled to officially open March 19.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Game of Thrones star Mark Addy returns to the lead role of local British hangman Harry, along with Gaby French as Shirley, Owen Campbell as Clegg, John Horton as Arthur, and Richard Hollis as Bill. The returning cast members will be joined on Broadway by Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Ryan Pope as Charlie, and Dan Stevens as Mooney, along with the newly announced understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

In Hangmen, Harry (Addy) finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished. In the wake of this historic decision, a string of events lead to both comic and tragic consequences.

Mark Addy Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Tracie Bennett Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Ewen Bremner Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
John Hodgkinson and Josh Goulding Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Jeremy Crutchley and Owen Campbell Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Gaby French Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
John Horton, Richard Hollis, and Ryan Pope Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Dan Stevens Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Dan Stevens Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
Sebastian Bacon, Peter Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy Joseph Marzullo/MediaPunch
The Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production, which transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut, returns to the U.S. following a sold-out run Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

