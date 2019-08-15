The Cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice Celebrates ‘Day-O’ Writer Lord Burgess on Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Video   The Cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice Celebrates ‘Day-O’ Writer Lord Burgess on Stage
By Dan Meyer
Aug 15, 2019
Buy Tickets to Beetlejuice
 
The calypso songwriter visited the Winter Garden Theatre on his 95th birthday.

A song deeply rooted in Beetlejuice’s pop-culture presence had a special significance during the August 14 performance of the Broadway musical, as “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” writer Lord Burgess came on stage at the Winter Garden Theatre to celebrate his 95th birthday.

Alex Brightman, who plays the title character, introduced Burgess in a short speech about the calypso-style songwriter’s connection to Harry Belafonte (who sang for the recording featured in the film) and the musical. Leslie Kritzer, who plays Delia Deetz and Miss Argentina in the stage adaptation, led the sing-along of the Act I closer.

READ: Songwriter Eddie Perfect Shares Stories and Trivia About His Beetlejuice Score

Burgess wrote several songs for Harry Belafonte’s Calypso, which is the first album to ever sell more than one million copies. In total, the composer created over 30 songs for Belafonte throughout his career.

Watch Burgess, Brightman, Kritzer, and the audience sing “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” above.

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

Production Photos: Beetlejuice on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Alex Brightman Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Leslie Kritzer and Adam Dannheisser Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Sophia Anne Caruso, Rob McClure, and Kerry Butler Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer and cast of Beetlejuice Matthew Murphy
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production_Photos_2019_HR Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!