The Cast of Come From Away Plays a Round of Playbill—The Game Show

Play along with Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, and Jim Walton in this episode of the Playbill series.

Join Becky Gulsvig, Caesar Samayoa, and Jim Walton and find out who wins the coveted Golden Playbill in this episode of Playbill—The Game Show. Watch the video above and play along.

Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actors'—and your—knowledge of all things Broadway.

Come From Away features a book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein and is directed by Christopher Ashley, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, music supervision and arrangements by Ian Eisendrath, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and casting by Telsey & Company, Rachel Hoffman.

The current Broadway cast also includes Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant, Joel Hatch, Chad Kimball, Kenita R. Miller, Jim Walton, Caesar Samayoa, Astrid Van Wieren, and Sharon Wheatley. Rounding out the company are standbys Josh Breckenridge, Holly Ann Butler, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Kevin S. McAllister, Happy McPartlin, Julie Reiber, and Pearl Sun.

The hit musical was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Director Ashley won the Tony for Best Direction of a Musical.

Come From Away was originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, and presented in 2016 by Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Mirvish Productions at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, all in partnership with Junkyard Dog Productions.