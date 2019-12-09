The Cast of The Play That Goes Wrong Test Their Theatre Knowledge on Playbill—The Game Show

Join Angela Grovey, Maggie Weston, and Max FitzRoy-Stone and play along in this original Playbill series.

Places, please! Get ready to play alongside The Play That Goes Wrong’s Angela Grovey, Maggie Weston, and Max FitzRoy-Stone in another episode of Playbill—The Game Show. Join host Felicia Fitzpatrick as she tests the actors'—and your—knowledge of everything theatre. And, watch out, things might go wrong in this episode. WATCH: Learning How to Take a Hit With The Play That Goes Wrong Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong introduces us to The Cornley University Drama Society, which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery. But everything that can go wrong, does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call. The hit comedy continues Off-Broadway at New World Stages.