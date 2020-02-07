The Cast of Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays a Round of Playbill—The Game Show

Play along with Alyssa Giannetti, Bronson Norris Murphy, and Rema Webb in this episode of the Playbill series.

Some folks dream of the wonders they'll do, but in the latest episode of Playbill—The Game Show with contestants Alyssa Giannetti, Bronson Norris Murphy and Rema Webb from the cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber actually do them. Watch the video above.

Join guest host Laura Osnes as we test your knowledge of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Paper Mill Playhouse.

The Paper Mill Playhouse's world premiere of the retrospective Unmasked: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber began performances January 30 prior to its official opening February 9 at the New Jersey venue.

With music by Lloyd Webber and co-written and devised by Richard Curtis, the limited engagement will continue through March 1.

JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock) directs and choreographs, with music direction by Michael Patrick Walker (Avenue Q). The cast features Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Alex Finke (Come From Away), Giannetti (Love Never Dies), Kara Haller (School of Rock), Jeremy Landon Hays (The Phantom of the Opera), Amy Justman (Company), Andrew Kober (School of Rock), Angel Lozada (NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar), Mauricio Martinez (On Your Feet!), Murphy (Love Never Dies), Mamie Parris (School of Rock, Cats), Dave Schoonover (Love Never Dies), and Webb (Escape to Margaritaville).

The musical portrait offers an intimate look at Lloyd Webber’s five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. Audiences can expect some new interpretations of his best-known songs, rediscovered tunes, and material specially written for this production.