The Company of Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play, Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood, Meets the Press

Photos   The Company of Broadway’s A Soldier’s Play, Starring David Alan Grier and Blair Underwood, Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Dec 06, 2019
Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning crime drama, directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, will begin performances on Broadway December 27.
Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, and Nnamdi Asomugha Marc J. Franklin

Charles Fuller’s A Soldier’s Play, starring David Alan Grier (The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Blair Underwood (A Streetcar Named Desire), Jerry O’Connell (Living on Love, Jerry Maguire), and Nnamdi Asomugha (Good Grief at Vineyard Theatre) will begin performances on Broadway December 27. The production, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is set to officially open at the American Airlines Theatre January 21, 2020.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning crime drama tells the story of a tenacious investigator who must race against his white leadership to unravel who murdered a black sergeant on a Louisiana Army base.

Flip through photos of the press day below:

Jerry O'Connell, Blair Underwood, David Alan Grier, and Nnamdi Asomugha Marc J. Franklin
Blair Underwood Marc J. Franklin
David Alan Grier Marc J. Franklin
Jerry O'Connell Marc J. Franklin
Nnamdi Asomugha Marc J. Franklin
J. Alphonse Nicholson Marc J. Franklin
Lee Aaron Rosen Marc J. Franklin
Rob Demery Marc J. Franklin
Nate Mann Marc J. Franklin
Billy Eugene Jones Marc J. Franklin
The cast also includes Billy Eugene Jones (The Mountaintop) as Private James Wilkie, Jared Grimes (After Midnight) as Private Tony Smalls, and Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America) as Captain Wilcox.

Making their Broadway debuts are former NFL All-Pro defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha, Rob Demery (Good Faith at Yale Repertory Theatre), Nate Mann (Atlantic Theater Company’s Little Women), Warner Miller (Signature Theatre’s By the Way, Meet Vera Stark), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Second Stage’s Days of Rage), and McKinley Belcher III (MCC’s The Light).

A Soldier’s Play will features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier.

