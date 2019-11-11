The Drama League Unveils Lineup for 2020 DirectorFest

The festival will showcase the work of NJ Agwuna, Chika Ike, Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly, Lindsey Hope Pearlman, Ben Randle, Hannah Ryan, and Christian Bakalov.

The Drama League has unveiled the lineup for its 2020 DirectorFest, a culmination of the annual Directors Project initiative whose current participants are NJ Agwuna, Chika Ike, Rebecca Marzalek-Kelly, Lindsey Hope Pearlman, Ben Randle, Hannah Ryan, and Christian Bakalov.

The festival will feature six fully-staged productions, a showcase concert of a new musical, a town hall, and conversations with directors including Tony winners Rebecca Taichman and Kenny Leon, and intimacy director Claire Warden (Slave Play, The Inheritance).

DirectorFest: The 36th Annual Directors Festival will run January 10–February 4, 2020.

Taking place over five weeks in venues across Manhattan, the festival will feature productions of Michael John LaChiusa’s Hello Again and Harold Pinter’s The Lover; revivals of Appearances by Tina Howe and Marcus Gardley's The Sporting Life of Icarus Jones; The Drowning Girls by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic; the North American premiere of Pure, created by Belgian director Bakalov; and a concert of songs from the new docu-play with music, Riot Song, by Matthew Dean Marsh and Oscar Lopez.

“Directors propel creative visions into full life on stage,” says League Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks. “At The Drama League, we identify and nurture exceptional new directors, providing them with the nation’s only full-time, 365-days-a-year artistic home. DirectorFest audiences will have an opportunity to glimpse what makes these directors so special. They are, simply put, the theatre of tomorrow.”

More festival details are available at directorfest.org. Industry professionals may request tickets by emailing DirectorFest@DramaLeague.org; tickets will go on sale to the general public December 3.