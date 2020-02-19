The English-Language World Premiere of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] Opens February 19 in London

London News   The English-Language World Premiere of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] Opens February 19 in London
By Dan Meyer
Feb 19, 2020
The Jean Poiret play, translated by Simon Callow, runs at Park Theatre.
The cast of<i> La Cage aux Folles [The Play]</i> at Park Theatre
The cast of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] at Park Theatre Mark Douet

The English-language world premiere of La Cage aux Folles [The Play] opens February 19 in London at Park Theatre.

Starring as Albin and Georges, respectively, are Paul Hunter and Michael Matus. The cast is completed by Sarah Lam, Syrus Lowe, Peter Straker, Mark Cameron, Arthur Hughes, Simon Hepworth, Louise Bangay, Georgina Ambrey and William Nelson.

Park Theatre Artistic Director Jez Bon helms the production, with associate director Sadie Spencer. The creative team includes set and costume designer Tim Shortall, costume supervisor Stephanie Greenslade, lighting designer Rick Fisher, sound designer Yvonne Gilbert, production manager Gareth Edwards, company stage manager Rick Mcfadden, and production electrician Matt Hardin. Casting is by Irene Cotton with movement direction by Natasha Harrison

La Cage aux Folles [The Play] is produced by Rachael Williams and Adam Blanshay with associate producer Edward Johnson and assistant producer Daniel Cooper.

