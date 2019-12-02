The Ensemblist Asks What Was Your ‘Best of Broadway’ for the Decade?

Beginning December 2, Broadway fans are invited to vote in the unofficial “Best of Broadway” awards from The Ensemblist.
As the online advocate for theatre artists working in ensembles, The Ensemblist will recognize individual performances as well as group performances of the past decade, looking at musicals that opened on Broadway between January 2010 and December 2019.
READ: How Do Ensemble Actors Fare in the Current Broadway Landscape?
Voters will be asked to vote for their favorites in four categories: Best Broadway Ensemble, Best Broadway Ensemble Feature, Best Performance by an Ensemble Actor, Best Ensemble Bop (song that features an ensemble). The nominees are:
Best Broadway Ensemble of the Decade
American Idiot
Newsies
After Midnight
Bullets Over Broadway
Groundhog Day
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Best Ensemble Role of the Decade
Mahi in Honeymoon in Vegas
The Minstrel in Something Rotten!
The Doo-Wop Guys in A Bronx Tale The Musical
Nancy in Groundhog Day
Nick and Kevin in The Prom
Fake Carl in King Kong
Best Performance by an Ensemble Actor of the Decade
Phillip Attmore/Daniel J. Watts in After Midnight
Alison Blackwell in Pretty Woman: The Musical
Andrew Call/Raymond J. Lee in Groundhog Day
Gaelen Gilliland in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical
Ari Groover/Justin Prescott in Head Over Heels
Kelvin Moon Loh in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical
Best Ensemble Bop of the Decade
“Holiday” from American Idiot
“Coffee Break” from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
“Hello!” from The Book of Mormon
“T’aint Nobody’s Business” from Bullets Over Broadway
“Stuck” from Groundhog Day
“Answer Me” from The Band’s Visit
The nominees were selected by Broadway performers Raymond J. Lee and Jonalyn Saxer, each offering three nominations per category. On the December 2 podcast episode of The Ensemblist, Saxer explains her nominations and on the December 5 episode, Lee will do the same.
Voting is now open through 11:59PM ET December 13. Click here to vote.