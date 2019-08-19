The Ensemblist Celebrates Broadway Families

The popular platform paid tribute to Broadway couples and their children with a photo shoot by Corinne Louie.

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist presents a brand new shoot celebrating families comprised of Broadway performers and their children. Featured are Lauren Lim Jackson, Vince Oddo, and Nica; Anne Brummel, Michael Williams, and Harlen; Barrett Martin, Megan Sikora, and Elliott; and Claybourne Elder, Eric Rosen, and Bo.

"Making a career on Broadway isn't easy," says Mo Brady, creator of The Ensemblist. "Making a career on Broadway as a parent is damn near impossible. Yet, these four families find a way to balance their career as artists with being parents. As many kids head back to school in the coming weeks, we wanted to celebrate some of our favorite Broadway families with an exclusive photo shoot by wunderkind Corinne Louie."