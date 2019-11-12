The Ensemblist Celebrates the Cast of Soft Power

The popular platform pays to tribute to the largely Asian-American cast of the Off-Broadway show with a shoot by photographer and cast member Billy Bustamante.

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on theatre’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist celebrated the cast of David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power, which is now running Off-Broadway at the Public Theater.

The platform welcomed cast members Conrad Ricamora, Francis Jue, Billy Bustamante, Kendyl Ito, Austin Ku, Raymond J. Lee, Alyse Alan Louis, Jaygee Macapugay, Daniel May, Paul HeeSang Miller, Geena Quintos, Trevor Salter, Emily Stillings, Kyra Smith, Emily Trumble, and John Yi.

"The Public Theater feels like a sacred space," said photographer and standby Billy Bustamante. "A space filled with a legacy of brave artists who created shows like A Chorus Line and Hamilton that challenged audiences and pushed our art from forward. While rehearsing Soft Power, our wonderful director, Leigh Silverman often discussed our duty as a mostly Asian-American company to claim our space with this show. I’m so excited to celebrate our cast by shooting them in this historic theater. Here we are! Claiming our space. Ready to be seen. Ready to belong."

Flip through photos from the shoot below:

