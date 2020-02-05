The Father, Starring Alfred Molina, Begins February 5 at Pasadena Playhouse

The three-time Tony nominee plays André in Florian Zeller’s drama about Alzheimer’s disease.

Pasadena Playhouse’s production of The Father begins February 5, starring three-time Tony nominee Alfred Molina as André. Joining Molina (Red, Fiddler on the Roof) on stage are Sue Cremin as Anne, Michael Manuel as Pierre, Pia Shah as Laura, Robert Mammana as Man, and Lisa Renee Pitts as Woman.

Written by Florian Zeller and translated by Christopher Hampton, The Father follows André as he struggles with Alzheimer’s disease to remember his reality and which memories are real. The play is scheduled to be performed through March 1.

Directed by Jessica Kubzansky, the production features sets by David Meyer, costumes by Denitsa Bliznakova, lighting by Elizabeth Harper, and sound design by John Zalewski. Casting is by Nicole Arbusto.

The Father played on Broadway in 2016, earning Frank Langella his fourth Tony. A film adaptation starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman premiered at Sundance earlier this year.

