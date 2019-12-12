The First Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights Movie, Starring Anthony Ramos, Is Here

By Andrew Gans
Dec 12, 2019
 
Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film opens in movie theatres in summer 2020.

The first complete trailer for the eagerly awaited film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes' Tony-winning musical In the Heights has arrived and can be viewed above.

The Warner Bros. project, directed by Jon M. Chu and featuring a screenplay by Hudes, will open in movie theatres June 26, 2020.

Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace in <i>In the Heights</i>
Corey Hawkins and Leslie Grace in In the Heights Macall Polay

Miranda plays Piraguero—the Washington Heights local who sells flavored ice from a cart—in a cast that also includes Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Stephanie Beatriz as Carla, Dascha Polanco as Cuca, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny, Marc Antony as Sonny's father, Jimmy Smits as Kevin Rosario, and Noah Catala as Graffiti Pete.

Miranda's musical about a tight-knit community in Washington Heights ran for six months Off-Broadway in 2007 before subsequently transferring to Broadway, where it began previews at the Richard Rodgers Theatre February 14, 2008, prior to an official opening March 9, 2008. The production concluded its Tony-winning run January 9, 2011, after 1,184 performances. In the Heights earned Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Original Score, as well as Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. The show was also a finalist for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Meet the Cast of the In the Heights Movie

Meet the Cast of the In the Heights Movie

9 PHOTOS
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Anthony Ramos as Usnavi
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Leslie Grace as Nina
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Corey Hawkins as Benny
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Melissa Barrera as Vanessa
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Olga Merediz as Abuela Claudia
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Jimmy Smits as Kevin
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny
In the heights_meet the cast_x_hr
Daphne Rubin Vega as Daniela
Stephanie Beatriz as Carla
Stephanie Beatriz as Carla
