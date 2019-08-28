The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Joseph Marcell to Star in Ages of the Moon

The U.K. premiere of the Sam Shepard play also stars Christopher Fairbank.

Joseph Marcell, best known for his role as Geoffrey the butler on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will star in the Sam Shepard play Ages of the Moon when it makes its U.K. premiere this fall at London's Vault Theatre.

Marcell will play Byron opposite Christopher Fairbank as Ames in the two-hander. The show follows the two men as they reminisce about friendship, love, and life over a bottle of whiskey. Fairbank is best known for his role as Moxey in the British series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

In addition to their TV credits, the thespians have a history with theatre. Marcell has appeared in multiple productions at Shakespeare’s Globe, including in the title role of King Lear while Fairbank starred in Sam Shepard’s Curse of the Starving Class at the Royal Lyceum in Edinburgh in 2009.

The production, directed by Alexander Lass (No Man’s Land), will play October 17 through November 24. The creative team includes set and costume design by Holly Pigott, casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, and is produced by Debbie Hicks.

Ages of the Moon made its world premiere in Dublin in 2009, transferring to Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company in 2010.