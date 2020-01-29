The Gift Opens January 29 at Theatre Royal Stratford East

Janice Okoh’s dramedy explores imperialism, cross-racial adoption, and cultural appropriation through the proper English tradition of tea drinking.

Continuing its tour around the U.K., Janice Okoh’s The Gift opens January 29 at Theatre Royal Stratford East in London. The comedy drama explores imperialism, cross-racial adoption, and cultural appropriation all while being set amidst English tea culture.

Helmed by Artistic Director of Eclipse Theatre Company Dawn Walton (Oxford Street, salt.), The Gift is the fourth national tour born from Revolution Mix—a movement from Eclipse to bring new Black British stories to the stage.

The play follows two Sarahs—one living in the Victorian Age, the other in the present day—who meet and end up having tea with Queen Victoria.

Starring in the production are Donna Berlin, Joanna Brookes, Rebecca Charles, Dave Fishley, Shannon Hayes, and Richard Teverson. Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Simon Kenny, movement director and associate director Vicki Igbokwe, lighting designer Johanna Town, composer and sound designer Adrienne Quartly, casting director Briony Barnett, dramaturg Ola Animashawun, dialect coach Hazel Holder, etiquette coach Louise Kempton, and fight director Stephen Medlin.

The Gift will play at Theatre Royal Stratford East through February 15 before traveling on to Oxford, Bury St Edmunds, Southampton, and Scarborough.