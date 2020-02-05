The Goodman’s Molly Sweeney Finds Its Cast

Kate Fry, Downton Abbey’s Brendan Coyle, and Christopher Donahue will star in the Robert Falls-helmed production in Chicago.

Kate Fry, Downton Abbey's Brendan Coyle, and Christopher Donahue will star in the Goodman's upcoming production of Molly Sweeney, directed by Artistic Director Robert Falls. Brian Friel's play is the story of a woman, blind since infancy, who is urged by her husband and doctor to get an operation that will change her life forever.

The Chicago production will run March 27–April 26.

READ: How Chicago’s Goodman Theatre Became a Hotbed of New Work

“Brian Friel’s exploration of triumph and loss is a brilliant, highly poetic masterwork of the theatre,” said director Falls. “I’m particularly excited to work with this extraordinary cast—two of whom are among the American theatre’s finest together with one of Great Britain’s most thrilling actors.”

The Goodman's Molly Sweeney will feature set design by Todd Rosenthal, costume design by Noel Huntzinger, lighting design by Eric Southern, and sound design and composition by Richard Woodbury. Nikki Blue is the production stage manager.