The Great Comet’s Lucas Steele Joins Cast of Off-Broadway Musical Emojiland

By Andrew Gans
Nov 18, 2019
 
The musical, which will also feature Lesli Margherita, Ann Harada, and Josh Lamon, was a Grand Jury Selection at the 2018 New York Musical Festival.
Lucas Steele Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Lucas Steele, who was Tony-nominated for his performance as Anatole in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, has joined the cast of the new musical Emojiland, which will play a limited Off-Broadway engagement January 9–March 8, 2020, at The Duke on 42nd Street.

Steele will take on the role of Skull alongside the previously announced George Abud (The Bands Visit) as Nerd Face, Laura Schein as Smiling Face with Smiling Eyes, Felicia Boswell (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture) as the loving couple Police Officer and Construction Worker, Ann Harada (Avenue Q) as Pile of Poo, Lesli Margherita (Matilda) as Princess, and Josh Lamon (The Prom) as Prince.

Lesli Margherita Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Thomas Caruso directs.

Emojiland, written by Keith Harrison and Schein, is an ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression, a princess who doesn’t want a prince, a skull dying for deletion, a nerd face too smart for his own good, a face with sunglasses who can’t see past his own reflection, and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. The show was a Grand Jury Selection at the 2018 New York Musical Festival.

The production will also feature choreography by Kenny Ingram, musical direction by Lena Gabrielle, scenic design by David Goldstein, costume and make-up design by Vanessa Leuck, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Ken Goodwin, and projection design by Lisa Renkel and Possible Productions with casting by Chad Eric Murnane of Binder Casting.

Arborhouse Productions and Visceral Entertainment (Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka) produce.

