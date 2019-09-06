The Great Society Begins Broadway Performances September 6

By Ruthie Fierberg
Sep 06, 2019
Robert Schenkkan’s sequel to his Tony-winning All The Way continues to explore Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency .
<i>The Great Society </i>at the Vivian Beaumont Theater
The Great Society at the Vivian Beaumont Theater Marc J. Franklin

The second play in Robert Schenkkan’s dramatic take on President Lyndon Baines Johnson, The Great Society, begins preview performances September 6 at Broadway’s Vivian Beaumont Theater ahead of an official opening October 1.

Schenkkan’s All The Way bowed on Broadway in 2014, winning the Tony Award for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for star Bryan Cranston. The Great Society stars Brian Cox (Succession) as LBJ and picks up where All The Way left off—with Johnson’s Presidential campaign in 1964. The drama chronicles his landslide victory but devolving presidency as the Vietnam War takes hold.

The Great Society_Broadway_Press Day_2019_HR
Cast and creative team of The Great Society Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The play also stars Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King, Jr., three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Tony nominee Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey, Tony nominee Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Tony winner Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walkinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, Tony nominee David Garrison as Richard Nixon, Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, and Christopher Livingston as James Bevel and Jimmie Lee Jackson, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, and Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses.

Ted Deasey and Robyn Kerr round out the company.

Directed by Bill Rauch, the production features scenic design by three-time Tony nominee David Korins, costume design by Tony winner Linda Cho, lighting design by David Weiner, projection design by Victoria Sagady, and original music and sound design by Paul James Prendergast. Casting is by Daniel Swee.

The Great Society premiered at Oregon Shakespeare Festival in 2014 and played Seattle Rep in 2015.

