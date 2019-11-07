The Greatest Showman Vocalist Loren Allred to Debut Solo Show at Joe’s Pub

Allred, who sang “Never Enough” on the movie’s soundtrack, will play her first NYC show January 18, 2020.

Best-known for providing the vocals for the song “Never Enough” from 2017’s The Greatest Showman, Loren Allred will make her New York City concert debut at Joe’s Pub January 18, 2020.

The concert will feature Allred’s original music as well as renditions of her favorite tunes, guest appearances, and a special performance of “Never Enough.”

Before being cast to sing Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s music for The Greatest Showman, Allred competed on the third season of The Voice. Since then, she has sung with Michael Bublé on “Help Me Make it Through the Night” off of his 2018 album, Love. This month, Allred will join songwriter David Foster for his 2019 PBS Concert Special.

For tickets and more information on Allred’s concert, visit publictheater.org.