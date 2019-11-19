The Half-Life of Marie Curie Opens Off-Broadway

The new Lauren Gunderson play, presented by Audible, stars Kate Mulgrew and Francesca Faridany.

Audible Theater celebrates the official opening of its world premiere of The Half-Life of Marie Curie by Lauren Gunderson at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, the new play stars Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black) and Francesca Faridany (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Hertha Ayrton and Marie Curie, respectively.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie, which began performances November 12, follows Curie during the summer of 1912 when news of her secret affair threatens to overshadow her second Nobel Prize win. Heartbroken, she leaves France to stay with Ayrton at her home on the British seaside and together they confront the scandal that could end Curie’s career—and drastically alter her life.

READ: How Audible Is Disrupting the Theatre Space—For Good

The creative team for the Off-Broadway production is made up of scenic designer Rachel Hauck, costume designer Sarah Laux, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, and sound designer Darron L. West.

The Half-Life of Marie Curie is the latest Audible commission to arrive at the Minetta Lane as part of the company’s venture into theatre. As with previous Audible productions at the Minetta Lane, Audible will record and release The Half-Life of Marie Curie as an audio play.

Gunderson’s other plays include The Revolutionists; The Book of Will; Silent Sky; Bauer, Natural Shocks, The Wickhams and Miss Bennet.

