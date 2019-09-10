The Height of the Storm Begins on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club

Broadway News   The Height of the Storm Begins on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club
By Olivia Clement
Sep 10, 2019
The Florian Zeller play, translated by Christopher Hampton, begins previews in the Samuel J. Friedman theatre.
Broadway_Marquee_August_2019_HR
The Height of the Storm at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Marc J. Franklin

Performances begin September 10 in the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of The Height of the Storm by Tony-nominated French writer Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton. Jonathan Kent directs the drama, which arrives in the U.S. following an acclaimed London run, with Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins reprising their starring roles.

Joining them on Broadway are Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier, and Lisa O’Hare.

In The Height of the Storm, which officially opens September 24, André and Madeleine have spent 50 years married—until their life together begins to unravel, and their loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.

The Broadway production features scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and music by Gary Yershon.

Broadway’s The Height of the Storm Meets the Press

6 PHOTOS
Height_Of_the_Storm_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Height_Of_the_Storm_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Eileen Atkins Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Height_Of_the_Storm_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Jonathan Pryce Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Height_Of_the_Storm_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
Jonathan Kent Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Height_Of_the_Storm_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
James Hillier, Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce, Amanda Drew, and Lisa O'Hare Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Height_Of_the_Storm_Broadway_Press_Day_2019_HR
James Hillier, Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Jonathan Pryce, Amanda Drew, Lisa O'Hare, and Jonathan Kent Joseph Marzullo/WENN
