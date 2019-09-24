The Height of the Storm Opens on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   The Height of the Storm Opens on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club
By Olivia Clement
Sep 24, 2019
Buy Tickets to The Height of the Storm
 
The Florian Zeller play, translated by Christopher Hampton, begins previews in the Samuel J. Friedman theatre.

Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of The Height of the Storm, a new play by Tony-nominated French writer Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton, opens at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre September 24. Jonathan Kent directs the drama, which arrives in the U.S. following an acclaimed London run, with Olivier and Tony winner Jonathan Pryce and three-time Olivier Award winner Eileen Atkins reprising their starring roles.

Joining them on Broadway are Lucy Cohu, Amanda Drew, James Hillier, and Lisa O’Hare.

In The Height of the Storm, André and Madeleine have spent 50 years married—until their life together begins to unravel, and their loving relationship is faced with the inevitability of change.

The Height of the Storm began performances on Broadway September 10 and continues an extended run through November 24.

The Broadway production features scenic and costume design by Anthony Ward, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Paul Groothuis, and music by Gary Yershon.

Production Photos: The Height of the Storm on Broadway

Production Photos: The Height of the Storm on Broadway

7 PHOTOS
Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus
Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Amanda Drew, Jonathan Pryce, and Lisa O’Hare in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Lucy Cohu, Eileen Atkins, Amanda Drew, Jonathan Pryce, and Lisa O’Hare in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus
Eileen Atkins in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Eileen Atkins in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus
Jonathan Pryce in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus
Jonathan Pryce in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus
Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus
Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in <i>The Height of the Storm</i>
Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Pryce in The Height of the Storm Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!