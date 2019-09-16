The Hope Hypothesis, About America’s Immigration Process, to Premiere Off-Broadway

The new comedy by Cat Miller will receive its world premiere at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture this fall.

Voyage Theater Company will present the world premiere of The Hope Hypothesis, a new comedy about America's immigration process, at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture this fall. Written and directed by Cat Miller, the play follows Syrian-born lawyer-to-be Amena's dizzying journey to American citizenship, a simple visit to an immigration office that turns into a bureaucratic nightmare.

Performances will begin October 25 ahead of an October 29 opening. Click here for tickets.

The cast features Soraya Broukhim (The Enemy Within, The Who & The What), Wesley Zurick (On the Shore of the Wide World, The Lightning Thief), Charlie O’Rourke (A Christmas Carol), William Ragsdale (Fright Night, Biloxi Blues), Greg Brostrom (Richard III, FBI), Connor Carew (One Man, Two Guvnors), and Mary Hodges (Law & Order: SVU, It’s Bruno!).

The Hope Hypothesis will feature scenic design by Zöe Hurwitz, costume design by Katja Andreiev, lighting design by Bailey L. Rosa, and sound design by M. Florian Staab. Sarah Biery serves as production stage manager, with Erika Blais and Morgan Eisen as stage managers. Ann Kreitman is assistant director, and Eric Zoback is the technical director. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

Miller is the recipient of a Drama League fall fellowship and first stage residency, and a finalist for the Edes Foundation Prize for emerging artists. She has directed and developed work at the Public Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, Steppenwolf, Ma-Yi Theater, HERE, The Lark, and Ensemble Studio Theatre. As assistant director to Anna D. Shapiro, her credits on and Off-Broadway include Fish in the Dark, Of Mice and Men, The Motherf**ker With the Hat, Domesticated, and The Pain and the Itch.