The Illusionists–The Magic of the Holidays Begins on Broadway November 29

Broadway News   The Illusionists–The Magic of the Holidays Begins on Broadway November 29
By Dan Meyer
Nov 29, 2019
Performances begin at the Neil Simon Theatre with six acts bringing festive and mind-blowing magic for audiences of all ages.
The_Illusionists_Magic_Of_The_Holidays_Promotion_Art_HR

The Illusionists–The Magic of the Holidays returns to Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre November 29. Now in its fifth season, the spectacle welcomes six magic acts to the stage for a mystifying holiday show fit for all ages.

Starring in the production are Dom Chambers (The Showman), Eric Chien (The Manipulator), Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), and Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable).

Serving as creative director is Neil Dorward alongside creative producer Simon Painter and executive producer Tim Lawson with producers MagicSpace Entertainment and The Works Entertainment. Tim Lawson serves as executive producer. Behind-the-scenes are set designer and technical director Vincent Schonbrodt, costume designer Angela Aaron, lighting designer Hugo Mercier Bosseny, video designer Philippe Dumas, and sound designer Ben Selke.

The Illusionists first played Broadway in 2014 and returned most recently with the first Magic of the Holidays show last year at the Marquis Theatre.

Check out The Trickster, Paul Dabek, performing below.

