The Kennedy Center, SoHo Rep, Roundabout Theatre Company, More Are Hiring

Check out these administrative positions listed on Playbill’s online resource for job seekers.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available theatrical administrative positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

PROGRAM ASSISTANT, EDUCATION PROGRAMS AND PRODUCTIONS (The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts)

Responsible for a wide range of administrative, logistical, and programmatic support for the Director of Education Programs and Productions and the Director of Education Activation and Engagement. Also provides general administrative support for the Education Program and Productions team, delivering a variety of services that ensure the efficient operation of the team and advancement of education programs.

FULL TIME AUDIENCE SERVICES REPRESENTATIVE (Roundabout Theatre Company)

Audience Services Representatives provide best-in-class customer care in Roundabout’s high-volume Call Center. This position is expected to field inbound purchases and customer service calls expertly, solicit donations, process ticket orders and respond to customer correspondence. Reporting daily to the Call Center Supervisors, Representatives will be given the tools and training to effectively meet customer needs while also generating the maximum revenue for the institution to support its mission and productions. This position is compensated with a combination of base pay ($15/hr) and commission (3% on gifts).

PRODUCING ASSOCIATE (Pan Asian Repertory Theatre)

We seek a Producing Associate who will work with Tisa Chang (Founding Artistic Director) to manage Earned and Contributed income, including government/Foundation grants, final reports, individual donors and Box Office revenue and general administrative office tasks as needed. Familiarity with union contracts, insurance, online ticketing is a plus.

ASSISTANT BOX OFFICE MANAGER (Florida Studio Theatre)

Duties include, but are not limited to: ticket sales; communication and enforcement of ticketing policies; daily analysis of ticket sales; constant communication with other departments; opening and closing the box office; creating and managing holds; reconciling box office receipts; hiring, training, scheduling and supervision of box office staff.

PUBLICIST (New York Philharmonic)

The New York Philharmonic seeks a creative, experienced, and strategic-thinking Publicist to join the Public Relations team during a period of historic significance for the Orchestra. The Publicist will help develop and implement publicity plans for special events, media projects, and education initiatives. The right person for this position can confidently speak about classical music, enjoys working with media and press, and has a desire to work in a strong and supportive team environment.

DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE (Bay Street Theater)

The Development Associate (DA) serves as a key member of the Development team. Supervised by and working directly with the Director of Development and overseeing the seasonal Development Intern, this position requires strong computer skills including experience with fundraising databases (PatronManager or Salesforce preferred, Wealth Engine experience a plus) and a proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite including Excel and Powerpoint.

OPERATIONS ASSISTANT (Dramatists Play Service, Inc.)

Entry level position with responsibilities including: assist in maintaining upkeep of on-site office space; place orders for general office supplies and maintain stock of kitchen needs; act as office runner to pick up theatrical posters and/or theatre tickets for senior staff or deliver packages to agencies as needed; assist with placing service calls and overseeing office equipment maintenance; and oversee musical score library and rental returns inventory.

WARDROBE MANAGER (Work Light Productions)

The Wardrobe Manager will assist the Production Managers as required and will directly report to the Director of Production Operations. The Wardrobe Manager will be responsible for interacting with the touring crews, designers, costume shops and at some points, the General Manager of the shows. The Wardrobe Manager must also continually work to improve processes and methods to increase the efficiency of the work.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS / PRODUCTION MANAGER (Opera in the Ozarks)

You’ll join a top-notch team and provide consistently outstanding experiences to all stakeholders, in order to ensure a positive, supportive and creative culture internally. You will provide day-to-day leadership and collaboration to support the mission of the organization. You will work closely with the General Director to ensure the successful operation and growth of Opera in the Ozarks.

PRODUCTION MANAGER (Soho Repertory Theatre)

Soho Rep is seeking a full time Production Manager to oversee the planning and execution of the of three ambitious, design-forward productions per season, as well as several readings and workshops, Writer/ Director Lab presentations, and the company’s annual gala. This position will report directly to Soho Rep’s Director, Artistic Development and Producing and will supervise a part-time facilities assistant.

GENERAL MANAGER (New York Stage and Film)

This position is primarily responsible for significant finance and administrative duties. The General Manager is a key member of our core staff. They will play a major role in the Powerhouse Theater Season, our annual summer collaboration with Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, NY, as well as our year-round work based in New York City. Self-direction and a belief in supporting artists and the development of new work are critical.

SPECIAL EVENTS MANAGER (Second Stage Theater)

The Special Events Manager is a key member of the Development team and reports to the Associate Director of Special Events. They will assist in the planning and execution of all fundraising events, including the annual Spring Gala and All-Star Bowling Classic, as well as all Opening Nights, donor cultivation events, and private Board events.

