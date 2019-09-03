The Lehman Trilogy to Open on Broadway

The three-part play, seen Off-Broadway and in the West End, will open at the Nederlander.

The Lehman Trilogy, seen Off-Broadway earlier this year, is headed to Broadway for a 16-week run in Spring 2020. The Stefano Massini play, featuring an adapted, English-language script by Ben Power, will begin previews in the Nederlander Theatre March 7, 2020, ahead of a March 26 opening.

The Broadway production follows a sold-out premiere at London’s National Theatre in 2018, an acclaimed North American debut at the Park Avenue Armory earlier this spring, and a subsequent West End engagement.

Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy follows the 163-year saga that begins with a young man in Bavaria dreaming of a new life and ends with one of the world’s largest financial crises.

Reprising their performances on Broadway will be Adam Godley, Ben Miles, and Simon Russell Beale, who play the three title brothers, their sons, and grandsons.

The Broadway production is presented by The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, and Scott Rudin, Barry Diller, and David Geffen. The design team includes two-time Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Es Devlin, costume designer Katrina Lindsay, video designer Luke Halls, lighting designer Jon Clark, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, sound designer Dominic Bilkey, music director Candida Caldicot, movement director Polly Bennett, and voice coach Charmian Hoare. The associate director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Tickets for The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway will become available from Tickemaster September 14.

The world premiere of Massini’s The Lehman Trilogy opened at the Piccolo Teatro in Milan in 2015, marking director Luca Ronconi’s final production before his death.

