The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Ends Broadway Run January 5

By Andrew Gans
Jan 05, 2020
 
The production, recently seen in a national tour, played a 16-week engagement at the Longacre Theatre.
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, which officially opened at the Longacre Theatre October 16, 2019, following previews that began September 20, ends its Broadway run January 5. The limited engagement will have played a total of 30 previews and 95 regular performances. (Following The Lightning Thief into the Longacre is the new musical Diana, about the late Princess of Wales, beginning March 2.)

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 national tour reprised their roles on Broadway for the 16-week holiday engagement. The musical, led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, concerns a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control.

Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is the choreographer. Read reviews for the Broadway production here.

The Lightning Thief will return to the road for a national touring production in the 2020–2021 season. The tour will be presented by TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment, with casting, dates, and cities to be announced.

McCarrell is joined on Broadway by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.
The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, marking his Broadway debut. The show made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March 2019 engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January 2019 in Arkansas.

Production Photos: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway

14 PHOTOS
Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, and Jorrel Javier in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell (top), Kristin Stokes, and James Hayden Rodriguez in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Chris McCarrell,Kristin Stokes, and Jorrel Javier in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
James Hayden Rodriguez, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, and cast of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Sarah Beth Pfeifer and Chris McCarrell with Kristin Stokes, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Jalynn Steele, and James Hayden Rodriguez in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Chris McCarrell and Jalynn Steele in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, Ryan Knowles, and Kristin Stokes in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Jeremy Daniel
The Broadway production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki. The production is presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The Lightning Thief was produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle & Roy Lennox, Meredith Lucio/Van Dean, O’Hara/Rae/Zurcher, Wei-Hwa Huang, Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley, Leah Lane, Tosha Martin, Cara Talty, Fisher/Jacobs Baker/Masotti/Prince, Schroeder Shapiro Productions/Retsios Boghosian, and SJGH Productions.

47 PHOTOS
Lily Chee and Mabel Chee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Lily Chee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Mabel Chee Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Sydney Maresca Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Deborah Brevoort and Chuck Cooper Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Rob Rokicki Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Barbara Pasternack Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Michelle Clunie Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Amanda Flynn and Rob Rokicki Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Hudson Flynn and Peter Flynn Joseph Marzullo/WENN
