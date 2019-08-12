The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Is Heading to Broadway

The new musical, which was seen Off-Broadway and on tour, will play the Longacre Theatre.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, previously seen Off-Broadway and on tour, will arrive on Broadway September 20 at the Longacre Theatre (most recently home to The Prom).

The musical will play a limited 16-week engagement and officially open October 16.

The musical made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January in Arkansas.

Chris McCarrell again stepped into the role of Percy Jackson for the recent tour; Kristin Stokes, who played Annabeth in the Off-Broadway staging, also reprised her role. Two other actors from the New York production were also part of the touring company: Sarah Beth Pfeifer as Clarice and James Hayden Rodriguez as Luke. The cast also featured Jorrel Javier as Grover and Mr. D, Ryan Knowles as Chiron, and Jalynn Steele as Sally, with Izzy Figueroa, Sam Leicht, and T. Shyvonne Stewart serving as understudies.

Casting for the Broadway production will be announced at a later time.

The story follows a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control.

The Lightning Thief has a Drama Desk-nominated book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, direction by Stephen Brackett, and choreography by Patrick McCollum. The production also has set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova, and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Greg Schaffert, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle, Roy Lennox, Mary Maggio, Van Dean, and Meredith Lucio.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning August 14 at 10 AM. Presale tickets are available to Audience Rewards members beginning August 19 at 10 AM at AudienceRewards.com. Single tickets will go on sale to the general public August 21 at 10 AM at Telecharge.com.

READ: How This Duo Is Adapting The Lightning Thief Into a New Musical