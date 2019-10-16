The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical Opens on Broadway October 16

The production, recently seen in a national tour, is playing a 16-week engagement at the Longacre Theatre.

Following a national tour, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical officially opens at Broadway's Longacre Theatre October 16 following previews that began September 20.

The entire company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour reprise their roles on Broadway for the 16-week holiday engagement. The cast is led by Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, a young man who discovers he is the son of gods and suddenly has powers he can't control.

Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is choreographer.

McCarrell is joined by Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, marking his Broadway debut. The show made its New York debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A national tour, which included a March engagement at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, launched in January in Arkansas.

Production Photos: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway Production Photos: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical on Broadway 14 PHOTOS

The Broadway production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rob Rokicki. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

A limited number of $32 rush tickets for the musical are available in person when the Longacre box office opens each day (10 AM Mondays–Saturdays and 11 AM Sundays); $42 tickets are also available via a lottery through the Telecharge Digital platform. Available performances are posted on LightningThiefMusical.com as early as midnight the day of the performance. Matinee lotteries close at 10 AM, and evening lotteries close at 3 PM. Winners can purchase their tickets online and will pick up their tickets at the box office with their credit card. Seats are limited to two per purchaser/winner, and seat locations may be partial view.

The Lightning Thief is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, Martian Entertainment, Victoria Lang, Lisa Chanel, Jennifer Doyle & Roy Lennox, Meredith Lucio/Van Dean, O’Hara/Rae/Zurcher, Wei-Hwa Huang, Stewart Lane, Bonnie Comley, Leah Lane, Tosha Martin, Cara Talty, Fisher/Jacobs Baker/Masotti/Prince, Schroeder Shapiro Productions/Retsios Boghosian, and SJGH Productions.

(Updated October 16, 2019)