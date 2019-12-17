The Lightning Thief to Head on Tour Post-Broadway

The musical adaption of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel will return to the road in the 2020–2021 season.

The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to the road for a national touring production in the 2020–2021 season following its Broadway run. The musical adaption of Rick Riordan’s bestselling novel is currently playing at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway where performances will wrap up January 5, 2020, as scheduled.

The tour will be presented by TheaterWorksUSA and Martian Entertainment. Casting, dates and cities to be announced.

“Since TheaterWorksUSA first began developing The Lightning Thief in 2013, this inventive musical has entertained countless audiences of all ages on and off Broadway and across the country, and we are so pleased that Percy Jackson’s theatrical journey continues onward,” said Victoria Lang, the founder and co-president of content for Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, which is providing booking services for the upcoming tour.

The Lightning Thief made its Off-Broadway debut in 2017 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, where it played an extended run and was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards. A 2019 national tour followed, before the show announced it was headed to Broadway. The Broadway engagement opened October 16.

The Lightning Thief features a book by Joe Tracz (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Be More Chill) and original music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki.Stephen Brackett (A Strange Loop, Be More Chill) directs, and Patrick McCollum (The Band’s Visit) is choreographer.

The show’s original Broadway cast features Chris McCarrell (Les Miserables) as Percy Jackson, with Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes.

Based on Riordan’s 2005 novel, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson, the son of Poseidon with newly discovered powers he can’t control and monsters on his trail as he attempts to find Zeus’ lightning bolt to prevent a war between the Greek gods.

The production features set design by Lee Savage (Satchmo at the Waldorf), costume design by Sydney Maresca (Hand to God), lighting design by David Lander (Torch Song), sound design by Ryan Rumery (Be More Chill, Fool for Love), puppet design by AchesonWalsh (On the Town), fight direction by Rod Kinter (Red Roses, Green Gold), hair, wigs, and makeup design by Dave Bova (Bandstand), orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese (First Daughter Suite, Preludes) and Rokicki, and music direction by Wiley DeWeese. The production is being presented by special arrangement with Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.