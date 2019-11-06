The Lion in the Winter Begins at Laguna Playhouse

Frances Fisher and Gregory Harrison star as Queen Eleanor and King Henry II, respectively, in the West Coast production.

Performances of James Goldman's The Lion in the Winter begin November 6 at Laguna Playhouse in California. Directed by Sheldon Epps, the production stars Frances Fisher (Titanic, Masters of Sex) and Gregory Harrison (Chicago, Steel Pier) as Queen Eleanor and King Henry II.

The Orange County production will officially open November 10, for a limited run through November 24.

Rounding out the cast are Spencer Curnutt as John, Ian Littleworth as Geoffrey, Burt Grinstead as Richard, Taubert Nadalini as Philip Capet, and Chelsea Kurtz as Alais Capet.

Set in 1183, The Lion in the Winter sees King Henry II and his wife, Queen Eleanor, butt heads over which of their sons should be the next king. Henry wants Prince John to take over while Eleanor believes their son Prince Richard should take the throne. As the family and various schemers gather for Christmas, each tries to make the indecisive king choose their option.

Visit LagunaPlayhouse.com for more information.