The Lion King to Celebrate 20 Years in the West End With Gala Performance

The Lion King to Celebrate 20 Years in the West End With Gala Performance
By Emily Selleck
Sep 05, 2019
The event will support the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Royal Academy of Music.
A scene from The Lion King.
A scene from The Lion King. Joan Marcus

Disney’s The Lion King will celebrate 20 years in the West End with a gala performance this fall. The London production will commemorate the landmark achievement October 19 with a special performance at the Lyceum Theatre, in support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and the Royal Academy of Music.

Composer John, who is currently at work on a musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada, established the foundation, aimed to combat stigma, prevent infections, provide treatment and services, and motivate governments to end AIDS, in 1992. Disney Theatrical Productions has collaborated with John to support the foundation, and over the past two years has offered seven scholarships to students from diverse backgrounds to study at the Royal Academy of Music.

The Lion King opened in the West End in 1999 and has gone on to become the sixth longest-running West End musical of all time.

Tickets for the gala can be purchased now at TheLionKing.co.uk.

