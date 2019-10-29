The Little Mermaid Live! Star Queen Latifah Talks the Importance of Live Audiences and Previews Her Ursula Cackle

The Grammy and Emmy winner dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 28.

Recording artist and film star Queen Latifah swam over to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert October 28 as she discussed her upcoming performance as Ursula in The Little Mermaid Live, airing November 5 on ABC.

The Oscar nominee and Chicago star said doing live performances is why she got into the business in the first place. For her, the audience is just a vital part of the experience as the performer. "When you're live, we're all in this together," she said. "It's not just me. I'm feeding off of them; they're giving me energy." With that in mind, there will be 500 audience members in the studio during the TV spectacle.

The Grammy and Emmy winner added that every time a song plays during the film, it will instead be performed live. As far as Latifah is aware, there are no understudies either, so the pressure is on. She's more than up for the challenge though, as she proves with a sneak preview of Ursula's evil cackle.

The Little Mermaid Live! will also star Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, Graham Phillips as Prince Eric, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian.