The Little Mermaid Live!, Starring Auli’i Cravalho and Queen Latifah, Airs November 5

The ABC presentation also features Shaggy, John Stamos, and Graham Phillips.

ABC’s concert-film hybrid presentation of The Little Mermaid airs November 5 at 8 PM ET. Leading the cast are Auli’i Cravalho (Rise, Moana) as Ariel and Queen Latifah (Chicago, Hairspray) as Ursula.

Joining them are Broadway alums John Stamos (Bye Bye Birdie, Full House) as Chef Louis, and Graham Phillips (13, The Good Wife) as Prince Eric alongside recording artist Shaggy as Sebastian. Recent Little Shop of Horrors star Amber Riley serves as emcee for The Little Mermaid Live!, which combines a screening of the 1989 Disney animated film with musical numbers from the movie and Broadway musical performed by the live performers.

Richard Kraft serves as executive producer, having created a similar presentation at the Hollywood Bowl in 2016. Meanwhile, a live-action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid is also in the works, with Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborating with Oscar winner Alan Menken on new songs (Menken won two Oscars for his work on the 1989 movie, including one with the late Howard Ashman for “Under the Sea”).

