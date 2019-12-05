The Metropolitan Opera Adds 3 Performances of Porgy and Bess

By Ryan McPhee
Dec 05, 2019
 
The encore shows mark a first in the Met’s modern history.
Eric Owens and Angel Blue in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard

In response to consistently topping its nearly 4,000-person capacity, the Metropolitan Opera’s current production of Porgy and Bess will come back for an encore, marking a first in the New York City company’s modern history.

The James Robinson–helmed production opened the current season September 23 and returns for a winter run January 8–February 1. The newly added performances will take place February 4, 12, and 15—slots left open following the cancellation of the staging of La Damnation de Faust (the Berlioz opera will still be presented as a concert for four of its originally scheduled dates).

THE VERDICT: What Did Critics Think of Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera?

Eric Owens and Angel Blue will reprise their performances in the title roles of the Gershwin and Heyward opera, with additional principal singers expected to return for the three new dates as well. J. David Jackson will take the podium February 4, with David Robertson conducting February 12 and 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public December 9.

As previously announced, the production will be broadcast in movie theatres February 1 as part of the Met’s Live in HD series; encore screenings will follow.

Production Photos: Porgy and Bess at the Metropolitan Opera

Cast of Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Golda Schultz in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Eric Owens and Angel Blue in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Ryan Speedo Green, Alfred Walker, Eric Owens, Errin Duane Brooks, Angel Blue, Reginald Smith, Jr., and Chauncey Packer in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Cast of Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Cast of Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Angel Blue and Eric Owens in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Latonia Moore in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Angel Blue and Frederick Ballentine in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
Eric Owens in Porgy and Bess Ken Howard
