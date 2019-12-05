The Metropolitan Opera Adds 3 Performances of Porgy and Bess

The encore shows mark a first in the Met’s modern history.

In response to consistently topping its nearly 4,000-person capacity, the Metropolitan Opera’s current production of Porgy and Bess will come back for an encore, marking a first in the New York City company’s modern history.

The James Robinson–helmed production opened the current season September 23 and returns for a winter run January 8–February 1. The newly added performances will take place February 4, 12, and 15—slots left open following the cancellation of the staging of La Damnation de Faust (the Berlioz opera will still be presented as a concert for four of its originally scheduled dates).

Eric Owens and Angel Blue will reprise their performances in the title roles of the Gershwin and Heyward opera, with additional principal singers expected to return for the three new dates as well. J. David Jackson will take the podium February 4, with David Robertson conducting February 12 and 15.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public December 9.

As previously announced, the production will be broadcast in movie theatres February 1 as part of the Met’s Live in HD series; encore screenings will follow.



