The Music Man, The Color Purple, More Are Auditioning in NYC

Find your next job with these Equity calls for Broadway productions and shows across the country hosting auditions in the Big Apple.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the go-to online source for careers in theatre.



Wednesday, February 19THE ACTING COMPANY 2020 REPERTORY SEASON - NYC EPA

AIN'T TOO PROUD (BROADWAY) NYC EPA

BLUE - NYC EPA

BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON MUSICALS - NYC EPA

CHEEK TO CHEEK - NYC EPA

MOUNTAIN PLAYHOUSE 2020 - NYC EPA

Thursday, February 20

AIN'T TOO PROUD (BROADWAY) NYC EPA

AIN'T TOO PROUD (BROADWAY) NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

MOUNTAIN PLAYHOUSE 2020 - NYC EPA

TURNING - NYC APPOINTMENTS

Friday, February 21

AIN'T TOO PROUD (BROADWAY) - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

AIN'T TOO PROUD (BROADWAY) NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

RETREAT - NYC EPA

KING LEAR - NYC EPA (NEW YORK CLASSICAL THEATRE)

Saturday, February 22

KILLING MOM- NYC OPEN AUDITIONS

Sunday, February 24

NORTH SHORE MUSIC THEATRE 2020 - LAST 3 SHOWS - NYC EPA

ROCKY MOUNTAIN REPERTORY THEATRE 2020 - NYC EPA

Monday, February 24

BARNSTORMERS THEATRE 2020 - NYC EPA (ACCOMPANIST PROVIDED)

OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

Tuesday, February 25

GHOST THE MUSICAL - NYC EPA

NORTH SHORE MUSIC THEATRE 2020 - LAST 3 SHOWS - NYC EPA

OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

THE RED DEVIL BATTERY SIGN - NYC EPA (LA FEMME PRODUCTIONS)

WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2020 - NYC EPA

Wednesday, February 26

BARNSTORMERS THEATRE 2020 - NYC EPA (ACCOMPANIST NOT PROVIDED)

THE COLOR PURPLE - NYC EPA

FLASHDANCE - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

FLASHDANCE - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

OGUNQUIT PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

THE RED DEVIL BATTERY SIGN - NYC EPA (LA FEMME PRODUCTIONS)

WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2020 - NYC EPA

Thursday, February 27

DAYVIGO - NEW INSOMNIA DRUG - NYC EPA

THE RED DEVIL BATTERY SIGN - NYC EPA (LA FEMME PRODUCTIONS)

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

WILLIAMSTOWN THEATRE FESTIVAL 2020 - NYC EPA

≤ (“LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO”) - NYC EPA

Friday, February 28

FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

THE MUSIC MAN (BROADWAY) NYC EPA

Saturday, February 29

FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

≤ (“LESS THAN OR EQUAL TO”) - NYC EPA

Monday, March 2

FULTON THEATRE AND MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE 2020-21 - NYC EPA

MAMMA MIA- NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

MAMMA MIA- NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

MAMMA MIA- NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

MAMMA MIA- NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

THE MUSIC MAN (BROADWAY) NYC EPA

SIDE SHOW- WHITE PLAINS, NY EPA

THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - NYC ECC - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Tuesday, March 3

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - NYC EPA

Thursday, March 5

BAY STREET THEATER 2020 LORT SEASON - NYC EPA

PITTSBURGH CIVIC LIGHT OPERA 2020 RMTA SEASON - NYC EPA

Friday, March 6

CAMBODIA AGONISTES - NYC EPA

Saturday, March 7

BAY STREET THEATER 2020 LORT SEASON

Monday, March 9

BERKSHIRE THEATRE FESTIVAL 2020 - NYC EPA

EVITA - NYC EPA

GRETNA THEATRE 2020 SEASON - NYC EPA

JERSEY BOYS - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

JERSEY BOYS - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

JERSEY BOYS - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

JERSEY BOYS - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Tuesday, March 10

EVITA- NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

EVITA - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER 2020-21 (FIRST 3 SHOWS) - NYC EPA

PHANTOM - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

PHANTOM - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

PHANTOM - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

PHANTOM - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Friday, March 13

MAINE STATE MUSIC THEATRE 2020 SEASON - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

MAINE STATE MUSIC THEATRE 2020 SEASON - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

MAINE STATE MUSIC THEATRE 2020 SEASON - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Monday, March 16

BYE BYE BIRDIE - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

BYE BYE BIRDIE - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

BYE BYE BIRDIE - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

BYE BYE BIRDIE - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Friday, March 27

JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER 2020-21 SEASON - NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER 2020-21 SEASON - NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER 2020-21 SEASON - NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS

JOHN W. ENGEMAN THEATER 2020-21 SEASON - NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Monday, April 6

THE SOUND OF MUSIC– NYC ECC / FEMALE SINGERS

THE SOUND OF MUSIC– NYC ECC / MALE SINGERS

Tuesday, April 7

THE SOUND OF MUSIC– NYC EPA

Wednesday, April 8

THE SOUND OF MUSIC – NYC ECC / FEMALE DANCERS

THE SOUND OF MUSIC – NYC ECC / MALE DANCERS