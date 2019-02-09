The Must-Listen Podcasts for Opera and Classical Music Fans

Whether you're a neophyte or a longtime fan, here are the radio shows and podcasts for you!

Whether it’s keeping up with opera companies across the country or indulging in a deep-dive into composers or particular operas, podcasts have fans covered. Hosted by leading opera professionals as well as dedicated fans, there’s something for everyone interested in the genre, from casual listeners to lifelong aficionados. And now Playbill’s Classic Arts has compiled a list of some of the most popular podcasts below.

PERFORMING ORGANIZATIONS AND VENUES

Metropolitan Opera Guild

This podcast from the Met Opera Guild features lectures and events presented by the Guild in support of the Metropolitan Opera.

This Is Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center’s new This is Lincoln Center podcast features musicians, dancers, actors, creators, and thinkers who make the magic happen on Lincoln Center's famous stages.

Barbican Classical Music

London's Barbican Centre offers interviews with classical music artists, orchestras and ensembles, hosted by Edward Seckerson

Glyndebourne Opera

Podcasts centered around the productions presented by the annual summer festival.

London Philharmonic Orchestra

The London Philharmonic Orchestra's podcast offers a mix of interviews with conductors and soloists, album news, and pre-concert talks.

Lyric Opera of Chicago

Backstage at Lyric features behind-the-scenes interviews from Lyric Opera of Chicago

The Concert

This podcast features performances from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

San Diego Opera (Video)

A weekly video podcast hosted by Nicholas Reveles featuring artists of San Diego Opera's productions.



RADIO NETWORKS & RECORD LABELS

BBC Radio 3: Composer of the Week (U.K. only)

BBC's classical station Radio 3 offers a weekly guide to composer and their music.

Meet the Composer WQXR

From WQXR's Q2 stream, Nadia Sirota interviews leading contemporary composers.

New Classical Tracks with Julie Amacher

In this weekly podcast from Minnesota Public Radio, Julie Amacher explores new classical music releases.

Classical Performance Podcast WGBH

Classical musical performances by local up-and-comers to world renowned masters, courtesy of Boston's WCRB.

BBC Music Magazine

Oliver Condy, editor of BBC Music Magazine and reviews editor Rebecca Franks talk about the month’s best new album releases.

The Naxos Blog

Raymond Bisha of the classical label Naxos explores the latest releases from Naxos and the performers and composers who make their recordings possible.



FOR BEGINNERS

Classical Classroom

Dacia Clay of Houston's classical station KXNG learns about classical music.

Opera for Everyone

From Wyoming's KHOL, this weekly podcast hosted by Keely Herron explores classic operas from a newcomer's perspective.

The Great Composers

A podcast exploring the history and lives of famous composers and musicians



COMMENTARY & OPINION

Aria Code

Rhiannon Giddens explores famous arias from opera history, with each episode examining a single aria.

Indie Opera

A weekly podcast focused on news and interviews about new work and the future of opera.

Classical Podcasts

Lew Smoley's commentary, panel discussions and interviews about classical music.

Crushing Classical

Crushing Classical podcast is a series of interviews with musicians who are pioneering new career paths in the classical music.

Opera After Dark

Breezy discussions about opera, co-hosted by Naomi Barrettara, Elspeth Davis and Kyle Homewood.

Opera Box Score

A talk radio show about opera from WNUR Chicago.