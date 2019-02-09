The Must-Listen Podcasts for Opera and Classical Music Fans

Whether it’s keeping up with opera companies across the country or indulging in a deep-dive into composers or particular operas, podcasts have fans covered. Hosted by leading opera professionals as well as dedicated fans, there’s something for everyone interested in the genre, from casual listeners to lifelong aficionados. And now Playbill’s Classic Arts has compiled a list of some of the most popular podcasts below.
PERFORMING ORGANIZATIONS AND VENUES
Metropolitan Opera Guild
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music • Soundcloud
This podcast from the Met Opera Guild features lectures and events presented by the Guild in support of the Metropolitan Opera.
This Is Lincoln Center
Official Website • iTunes
Lincoln Center’s new This is Lincoln Center podcast features musicians, dancers, actors, creators, and thinkers who make the magic happen on Lincoln Center's famous stages.
Barbican Classical Music
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music • Soundcloud
London's Barbican Centre offers interviews with classical music artists, orchestras and ensembles, hosted by Edward Seckerson
Glyndebourne Opera
Official Website • iTunes • Soundcloud
Podcasts centered around the productions presented by the annual summer festival.
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Official Website • iTunes
The London Philharmonic Orchestra's podcast offers a mix of interviews with conductors and soloists, album news, and pre-concert talks.
Lyric Opera of Chicago
Official Website • iTunes
Backstage at Lyric features behind-the-scenes interviews from Lyric Opera of Chicago
The Concert
Official Website • iTunes
This podcast features performances from Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
San Diego Opera (Video)
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music
A weekly video podcast hosted by Nicholas Reveles featuring artists of San Diego Opera's productions.
RADIO NETWORKS & RECORD LABELS
BBC Radio 3: Composer of the Week (U.K. only)
Official Website • iTunes • Soundcloud
BBC's classical station Radio 3 offers a weekly guide to composer and their music.
Meet the Composer WQXR
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music • Soundcloud
From WQXR's Q2 stream, Nadia Sirota interviews leading contemporary composers.
New Classical Tracks with Julie Amacher
Official Website • iTunes • Soundcloud
In this weekly podcast from Minnesota Public Radio, Julie Amacher explores new classical music releases.
Classical Performance Podcast WGBH
Official Website • iTunes
Classical musical performances by local up-and-comers to world renowned masters, courtesy of Boston's WCRB.
BBC Music Magazine
Official Website • iTunes
Oliver Condy, editor of BBC Music Magazine and reviews editor Rebecca Franks talk about the month’s best new album releases.
The Naxos Blog
Official Website • iTunes
Raymond Bisha of the classical label Naxos explores the latest releases from Naxos and the performers and composers who make their recordings possible.
FOR BEGINNERS
Classical Classroom
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music • Soundcloud
Dacia Clay of Houston's classical station KXNG learns about classical music.
Opera for Everyone
iTunes • Soundcloud
From Wyoming's KHOL, this weekly podcast hosted by Keely Herron explores classic operas from a newcomer's perspective.
The Great Composers
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music • Soundcloud
A podcast exploring the history and lives of famous composers and musicians
COMMENTARY & OPINION
Aria Code
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music
Rhiannon Giddens explores famous arias from opera history, with each episode examining a single aria.
Indie Opera
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music • Soundcloud
A weekly podcast focused on news and interviews about new work and the future of opera.
Classical Podcasts
Official Website • iTunes
Lew Smoley's commentary, panel discussions and interviews about classical music.
Crushing Classical
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music
Crushing Classical podcast is a series of interviews with musicians who are pioneering new career paths in the classical music.
Opera After Dark
Official Website • iTunes • Google Play Music • Soundcloud
Breezy discussions about opera, co-hosted by Naomi Barrettara, Elspeth Davis and Kyle Homewood.
Opera Box Score
Official Website • iTunes • Soundcloud
A talk radio show about opera from WNUR Chicago.