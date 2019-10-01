The New 42nd Street / New Victory Theater, The Gersh Agency, York Theatre Company, and More Are Hiring

EDUCATION AND ARTISTIC ASSOCIATE, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

The Education and Artistic Associate works as an integral member of the education, artistic planning, and production departments. S/he works as part of the team that produces all Chamber Music Society concert series and education programs. S/he works directly with the Director of Education to implement all programs in the education department including programs for schools, families, and adults.

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT, Cape Fear Regional Theatre

CFRT is seeking a Director of Development to work with the Managing and Artistic Directors to plan and implement all fundraising efforts for the theatre in conjunction with the Board of Directors, Staff, and Volunteers. An ideal candidate will be highly detail oriented and organized, have excellent follow through, and have superior person to person and networking skills. Candidate will also have strong written and verbal skills, and be a quick learner with donor software and other infrastructure. Experience in grant writing and/or with planning/executing a capital campaign is a plus.

SENIOR MANAGER, INDIVIDUAL GIVING, The New 42nd Street / New Victory Theater

Soliciting and stewarding a portfolio of individual donors at all levels; prospecting and cultivation of new donors; and maintaining systems for tracking donor gifts, activities and engagement. Works with the Manager, Annual Fund & Special Events on direct mail and online solicitation campaigns and on all special events including the annual Family Benefit and New 42 Gala. Reports to the Vice President, Development.

THEATER ASSISTANT, The Gersh Agency

The Gersh Agency, a bi-coastal Literary and Talent agency, is seeking a full-time assistant with industry knowledge and strong office experience. The open position is in the Theater Department and begins immediately. The Job entails, in addition to basic administrative duties, contract and payment tracking, heavy phone volume, maintaining up to date script submission records and some attendance at theater events and performances.

TEMPORARY DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT ASSISTANT, The Public Theater

The Public Theater is looking for a temporary Digital Engagement Assistant to work alongside the Marketing and Communications Team. Reporting to the Communications Associate, the Digital Engagement Assistant will provide support for The Public’s social media channels and assist in the execution of The Public’s overall Digital Strategy. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The ideal candidate must be willing to investigate how those principles apply in the context of marketing and communications.

COMPANY MANAGER, York Theatre Company

Reporting to the Executive Director, Artistic Director, and the General Manager, the Company Manager will be responsible for being the point person for all incoming productions. Responsibilities include but are not limited to serving as liaison to actors, creative teams, and crew members, creating and distributing contracts, making contact sheets, being present for all rehearsals and show

GENERAL MANAGER, Theatre Aspen

Reporting to the Producing Director, the General Manager is part of the Theatre’s executiveteam and is jointly responsible for providing leadership throughout the organization to foster excellence. The General Manager will help build an effective team that will be joining Theatre Aspen at a crucial moment in its development as it evolves from a strictly summer Theatre to a more expansive operation. Supported by a full-time business manager, part-time bookkeeper and part-time controller, the General Manager heads up administrative operations for this $3.5m Theatre organization. Theatre Aspen has a full-time staff of 10; and seasonal staff of 80-90.

FULL-TIME RECEPTIONIST, The Oxbridge Group

Receptionist for a boutique and well-established financial recruiting firm: Midtown NYC. Fast paced and fun environment. Duties include answering phones, greeting candidates and clients, scheduling meetings, data entry. Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office required. Seeking energetic and reliable applicants. Room for responsibilities to grow and potential for a long-term role! Mon-Fri 8am-4pm.

STAFF ACCOUNTANT, John Gore Organization

Record monthly journal entries including amortization of prepaid, allocations, cash, invoice accruals, and other adjusting entries. Assist with Balance Sheet Reconciliations and Supporting Schedules by gathering and analyzing transactions from general ledger. Perform Bank Reconciliations for several major accounts.

DIGITAL MARKETING COORDINATOR, John Gore Organization

Broadway Across America, a John Gore Organization company, is looking for a Digital Marketing Coordinator to join their team. This position reports to the Senior Manager of Digital Strategy. Applicants should excel in multi-tasking and organization. Candidates must be a good communicator and detail-oriented. For the right candidate, this position has growth potential within the company and will provide the opportunity to learn valuable skills in all aspects digital marketing as it pertains to the performing arts sector.

