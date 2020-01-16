The New Group's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical Begins Off-Broadway

The New Group's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical Begins Off-Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Jan 16, 2020
 
Based on the 1969 movie, the story follows two couples whose outlook on life are changed by the sexual revolution.
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen, and Ana Nogueira Sydney Goodwin

Performances begin January 16 at the Pershing Square Signature Center for The New Group's world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice. The musical, based on the 1969 film by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, follows two couples whose outlook on life are changed by the sexual revolution.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice features music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman.

Directed by Scott Elliott, with musical staging by Kelly Devine, the world premiere features a cast made up of Jennifer Damiano as Carol, Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted.

Jamie Mohamdein and Suzanne Vega round out the cast as ensemble member, and the band leader, respectively.

The creative team is comprised of scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jeff Mahshie, lighting designer Jeff Croiter, sound designer Jessica Paz, music coordinator Antoine Silverman, and music director Jason Hart. Casting is by Telsey + Company’s Rachel Hoffman with Valerie A. Peterson as production stage manager. Orchestrations are Sheik, with vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations by Hart.

Inside the First Rehearsal of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway

Inside the First Rehearsal of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Off-Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen, and Ana Nogueira Sydney Goodwin
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Michael Zegen and Ana Nogueira Sydney Goodwin
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Joél Pérez and Jennifer Damiano Sydney Goodwin
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Michael Zegen and Ana Nogueira Sydney Goodwin
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Joél Pérez, Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen, and Ana Nogueira Sydney Goodwin
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Duncan Sheik, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Amanda Green Sydney Goodwin
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Jason Hart, Patrick Calhoun, Jessica Paz, Jeff Croiter, Jeff Mahshie, and Derek McLane Sydney Goodwin
Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice_The New Group_Press Day_2019_HR
Scott Elliott and Kelly Devine Sydney Goodwin
