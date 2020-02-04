The New Group's Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical Opens Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Feb 04, 2020
 
Based on the 1969 movie, the story follows two couples whose outlooks on life are changed by the sexual revolution.
Jennifer Damiano, Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Monique Carboni

The New Group celebrates the official opening of the world premiere of Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice at The Pershing Square Signature Center February 4. The musical, based on the 1969 film by Paul Mazursky and Larry Tucker, follows two couples whose outlooks on life are changed by the sexual revolution.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, which began January 16, features music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Amanda Green, and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman.

Directed by Scott Elliott with musical staging by Kelly Devine, the world premiere features a cast made up of Jennifer Damiano as Carol, Ana Nogueira as Alice, Joél Pérez as Bob, and Michael Zegen as Ted.

Jamie Mohamdein and Suzanne Vega round out the cast as ensemble member and the band leader, respectively.

The world premiere features scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jessica Paz. Orchestrations are by Duncan Sheik, and music supervision, vocal arrangements and additional orchestrations are by Jason Hart. Antoine Silverman is the music coordinator, Jill Mazursky is the consultant, and Valerie A. Peterson is the production stage manager. Casting is by Telsey + Company, Rachel Hoffman CSA.

Ana Nogueira and Suzanne Vega in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Monique Carboni
Jennifer Damiano and Joél Pérez in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Monique Carboni
Joél Pérez and Jennifer Damiano in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Monique Carboni
Ana Nogueira and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Monique Carboni
Ana Nogueira, Michael Zegen, Suzanne Vega, Joél Pérez, and Jennifer Damiano in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Monique Carboni
in <i>Bob &amp; Carol &amp; Ted &amp; Alice</i>
Monique Carboni
Jennifer Damiano, Joél Pérez, Ana Nogueira, and Michael Zegen in Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice
Monique Carboni
