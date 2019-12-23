The Office! A Musical Parody Cancels Closing Notice

The unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series will continue in an open-ended run at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

The Office! A Musical Parody, the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series that had been scheduled to close January 14, 2020, will instead continue in an open-ended run at the Jerry Orbach Theatre.

“We are thrilled that the New York branch of Dunder Mifflin will remain open in 2020!” said the show's co-creator, Tobly McSmith, in a statement. “Big thanks to the fans that kept The Office! going—you all deserve Dundies. We can't wait for another year of celebrating and lampooning our favorite TV show.”

The musical parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner, and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. The company is made up of Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Aaron C. Rutherford, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Emma Camp, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Bruce Harris, and Andy Martinez.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, a documentary TV crew has begun filming the lives of the employees at Scranton’s third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. Songs inspired by The Office include “Welcome to Diversity Day,” “That's What She Said,” “Goodbye Toby, You're the Worsty,” “The Creed of Creed,” “WUPHF! (There It Is),” “Marry Me, Beasley,” and “Thread Level Mid Afternoon.”

The show began performances in October 2018.

The creative team also includes music director Tegan Miller, scenic designer Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer Alex Stevens, sound designer Matthew Fischer, costume designer Dustin Cross, casting director Lindsay Brooks, production manager Krista Swan, and associate general manager Christopher Ketner.

