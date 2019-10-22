The Office! A Musical Parody Sets Closing Date

By Olivia Clement
Oct 22, 2019
The unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series will have run for 16 months.
The Office! A Musical Parody will wrap up its Off-Broadway run at the The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center January 13, 2020. At the time of closing, the satirical spin on the popular comedy series will have run for 16 months and played 402 performances.

The Office! A Musical Parody is created by Bob and Tobly McSmith. The musical parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner, and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick.

The company is made up of Sarah Mackenzie as Baron, along with Chase McCall, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, and Sara Kase.

In The Office! A Musical Parody, a documentary TV crew has begun filming the lives of the employees at Scranton’s third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. Songs inspired by The Office include “Welcome to Diversity Day,” “That's What She Said,” “Goodbye Toby, You're the Worsty,” “The Creed of Creed,” “WUPHF! (There It Is),” “Marry Me, Beasley,” and “Thread Level Mid Afternoon.”

The show began performances in October 2018.

The creative team also includes music director Tegan Miller, scenic designer Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer Alex Stevens, sound designer Matthew Fischer, costume designer Dustin Cross, casting director Lindsay Brooks, production manager Krista Swan, and associate general manager Christopher Ketner.

