The O'Neil Now Accepting Submissions for 2020 Playwrights Conference

The annual summer initiative behind such recent works as Slave Play and Endlings is looking for its next slate of un-produced plays.

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is currently accepting script submissions for the 2020 National Playwrights Conference. Plays, which will be read blindly by a team of readers across the country, are accepted through October 11.

Every summer, the O'Neill, led by Artistic Director Wendy C. Goldberg, selects six to eight un-produced works from a submission pool of over 1,000. The selected plays go on to each receive a playwright-driven workshop at the O'Neil's campus in Connecticut, along with national exposure.

During Goldberg’s tenure more than 80 works have gone on to world-premiere productions. The last season saw the following alumni plays produced around the country: The Burdens (NPC 2016) by Matt Schatz at Pittsburgh’s City Theater, Black Super Hero Magic Mama (NPC 2017) by Inda Craig-Galván at The Geffen Playhouse, Lockdown (NPC 2018) by Cori Thomas at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Endlings (NPC 2018) by Celine Song at the American Repertory Theater, Leftovers by Josh Wilder (NPC 2015) at Company One, and Slave Play (NPC 2018) by Jeremy O. Harris at New York Theatre Workshop and now on Broadway.

This past summer The O'Neil developed new plays by Pulitzer Prize finalist Craig Lucas, Zayd Dohrn, Anna Ziegler, Charly Evon Simpson, and more.