The Play That Goes Wrong Extends Tour and Finds New Cast

Broadway alums Jason Bowen, Todd Buonopane, Jacqueline Jarrold, and Michael Thatcher join the meta-play about putting on a show.

The Play That Goes Wrong will continue to unleash backstage shenanigans on theatres across America through 2020.

The second leg will kick off in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on October 18 with later stops including Seattle; Indianapolis; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Tucson.

The first national tour launched in September 2018 and recouped after 15 weeks on the road earlier this year. The play opened on Broadway in 2017 before moving to New World Stages Off-Broadway in 2019.

The Play That Goes Wrong also announced a new company of players, including Broadway replacement cast member Jason Bowen as Trevor. Joining Thatcher are Todd Buonopane as Dennis, Chris French as Jonathan, Bianca Horn as Annie, Jacqueline Jarrold as Sandra, Chris Lanceley as Chris, Adam Petherbridge as Max, and Michael Thatcher as Robert. Rounding out the ensemble are Brock Bivens, Shelley Fort, Jemma Jane, and Conor Seamus Moroney.

The Play That Goes Wrong tour is directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.