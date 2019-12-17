The Play That Goes Wrong’s Mischief Theatre Unveils Trailer for New TV Series

The Goes Wrong Show will debut on the BBC December 23 with a Christmas special.

The previously reported six-part series from The Play That Goes Wrong’s Mischief Theatre will debut on December 23 with a Christmas special. Watch the trailer for The Goes Wrong Show above.

Written by and starring original founding Mischief Theatre members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, The Goes Wrong Show will follow The Cornley Drama Society as they take on another endeavor, but are held back by a prolific over-actor, a screen-hogging actress, and an artistically mistrusted director.

Joining the Mischief Theatre company members on screen are Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn, and Chris Leask. The BBC has previously presented the Mischief TV specials Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong.