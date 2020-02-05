The Prince of Egypt Begins February 5 in London’s West End

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   The Prince of Egypt Begins February 5 in London’s West End
By Dan Meyer
Feb 05, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Prince of Egypt
 
The musical features Stephen Schwartz’s music from the 1998 film and 10 new songs by the Oscar winner.

The screen-to-stage musical adaptation of The Prince of Egypt begins previews February 5 at the Dominion Theatre in London’s West End ahead of a February 25 opening.

Luke Brady and Christine Allado star as Moses and Tzipporah, respectively. The cast also includes Liam Tamme as Ramses, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Queen Tuya, Gary Wilmot as Jethro, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari, and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The story follows the Book of Exodus, in which Moses leads thousands of Israelite slaves out of Egypt and across the Red Sea to freedom. Grammy and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) has written 10 new songs for the stage musical, which features a book by the film’s screenwriter Philip LaZebnik. Schwartz wrote the score to the 1998 animated film, which included “Through Heaven’s Eyes” and the Academy Award-winning “When You Believe,” both of which are in the theatrical adaptation.

WATCH: Music Video for the Latest Original Song From The Prince of Egypt Musical

Sharing the roles of Young Miriam, Leah, and Young Hebrew Girl will be Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani, and Hannah Selk, while the roles of Young Aaron, Young Egyptian Boy, and Young Midian Boy will be shared by Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, and Taylor Jenkins.

Rounding out the company are Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman, and Sasha Woodward.

PHOTOS: Get a Sneak Peek at the Costumes for London’s The Prince of Egypt

Scott Schwartz directs the London staging, having previously helmed the 2017 world premiere at the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in a co-production with Fredericia Teater Denmark.

The staging features choreography by Sean Cheesman, scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Tony nominee Gareth Owen, projection design by John Driscoll, illusion design by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, and musical direction by Dave Rose. Casting is by Jim Arnold, with children’s casting by Verity Naughton.

The London premiere is produced by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe, and Neil Laidlaw together with John Gore, Tom Smedes and Peter Stern, Ramin Sabi, The Araca Group, James L. Nederlander, and Michael Park.

In Rehearsals with the Cast of London's The Prince of Egypt

In Rehearsals with the Cast of London's The Prince of Egypt

18 PHOTOS
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Christine Allado in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Sean Cheesman and Addy Chan in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Tanisha Spring, Liam Tamne, and Adam Filipe in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Cast in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Cast in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Cast in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Phillip LaZebnik in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Scott Schwartz in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Luke Brady and Liam Tamne in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
The Prince of Egypt_London_Rehearsal Photos_2020_X_HR
Luke Brady and Christine Allado in rehearsals for The Prince of Egypt Helen Maybanks
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!