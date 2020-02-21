The Public Theater, Pacific Northwest Ballet, Blue Man Group, and More Are Hiring

Playbill's Job Listings offers an extensive selection of technical jobs within the theatre industry.

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre.

Check out our selection of available theatrical technical positions below. You can browse the full list of industry jobs in our extensive Job Listings database.

DRAPER/CUTER - COSTUME TECHNICIAN (Pacific Northwest Ballet)

This position is the driving force of the costume shop’s team and requires strong draping and patternmaking/cutting abilities. The Cutter/Draper is the primary cutter, draper and patternmaker for the new shows and works with the first hand to supervise and instruct the stitchers. They set workroom standards for construction and serve as a resource to staff in construction methods. A high level of knowledge, independent judgment, creativity, initiative and problem solving skills are necessary.

Technical Director (Pittsburgh Public Theater)

Duties include analyzing designs for cost, drafting, budget and time management, scheduling, supervision of build and load-in crews, equipment maintenance, and inventory. Candidates should have 2-3 years of experience successfully leading a team and managing a shop as well as strong technical acumen and proven experience translating design ideas into clear and accurate technical drawings. The ability to anticipate opportunities and challenges in design proposals and build processes, and to address them proactively, is essential.

PROJECTION SYSTEM ENGINEER (Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre)

System engineer will design, install, and maintain the network system to support projections, lighting, and sound for performances and rehearsals. Projections Engineer will run projections for performances and rehearsals. Season includes two mainstages and a show for young audiences. Candidates must possess demonstrated experience in network system design, implementation, integration with lighting, sound, and projections. Experience with Q-Lab and Watch Out is required. Employment from May 20–August 2 with housing provided.

DELACORTE MASTER ELECTRICIAN (The Public Theater)

Seeking a Master Electrician for this summer’s first production for Free Shakespeare in the Park. Strong candidates will possess excellent leadership qualities, persistent attention to detail, and a collaborative attitude. The Master Electrician takes on the impressive task of prepping, installing, and supporting a large outdoor rig of 500-700 fixtures (intelligent and conventional) and an abundance of set electrics with the help of large team of talented technicians. This position starts on April 6th, 2020 and continues through May 31st, 2020.

LIGHTING SUPERVISOR (Bucks County Playhouse)

Responsibilities include supervising full-time and overhire staff, managing and maintaining lighting equipment, managing departmental budgets, communicating with out of town designers, programing ETC ION during technical rehearsals, and maintaining a safe working environment. This is a full-time exempt position which requires some nights and weekends. At least three years professional experience as a Lighting Supervisor or equivalent position required.

COSTUME SHOP ASSISTANT (Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre)

The Costume Shop Assistant would be responsible for assisting the kids show designer as needed through tech of kids show. They would then be responsible for the wardrobe of the kids show, including all repairs, laundry, and maintenance. They may also be asked to take on other responsibilities in the costume shop as needed for the other summer productions. Technician dates run from May 18 to July 31st. Season includes Legally Blonde, The Legend of New York, and a show for young audiences.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR AND TECHNICAL THEATER INSTRUCTOR (Riverdale Country School)

Responsibilities include guiding and instructing three levels of high school technical theater students throughout the design, build, and run of four mainstage productions. This position requires experience in lighting and set design, a strong skill set in carpentry, scenic painting, fire safety, as well as general understanding of theater electrics and audio systems. The build schedule is integrated into the daily class curriculum, but requires some after-school and weekend work calls. Additionally, the Technical Director acts as the theater coordinator and maintains its calendar and assists with weekly assemblies, including running sound, lights and AV equipment.

WIG AND MAKEUP SUPERVISOR (Colorado Shakespeare Festival)

Duties include supervising and executing all wig and makeup elements of 4-show repertory season; consulting with Costume Shop Manager and Costume Designers on feasibility of designs in relation to time, labor, and budget; pull, purchase, alter, or manufacture all wigs, hair styles, and facial hair as designed; maintain wig / hair stock; perform regular hair styling and cuts for company members as needed for each production; and demonstrate and apply traditional and contemporary makeup techniques.

LIGHT & SOUND PROGRAMMER/OPERATOR (Deena Levy Theatre Studio)

Production time frame dates are May 17–21 and June 17-June 23. These dates include Cue to Cue, tech run-throughs, dress rehearsals, and performances. Ideal candidates must have experience at programming and running an ETC 10 console, light focusing and placing gels, working with the director to create a good visual aesthetic with whats available. Creative insights welcome.

WARDROBE & MAKEUP CREW (Blue Man Group)

Responsibilities include onstage, offstage, and dressing room preset; assisting cast into makeup and costume; executing show cues; as well as post-show and changeover duties in a safe, professional and timely manner. A solid ability to communicate with other production departments and within the wardrobe department is extremely important. Emergency and in-show problem solving is necessary on an as needed basis. Outside of show calls, the position can vary, and may include: general maintenance and repair, research and development, and administrative organization.

Have a casting notice or job advertisement? Please visit our "post a job" page and begin your search for the perfect applicant.