The Public Theater's Revival of Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls… Opens Off-Broadway

Leah C. Gardiner directs the groundbreaking choreopoem, with choreography by Camille A. Brown.

The Public Theater celebrates the official opening of its revival of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf October 22. The new production of Shange’s groundbreaking choreopoem (originally seen at The Public in 1976 before transferring to Broadway) is directed by Obie winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown.



The production features an ensemble made up of Sasha Allen as Lady in Blue, Celia Chevalier as Lady in Brown, Danaya Esperanza as Lady in Orange, Jayme Lawson as Lady in Red, Adrienne C. Moore as Lady in Yellow, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, and Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple.



Inspired by personal events, for colored girls weaves poetry, song, and movement to tell the story of seven women of color, each identified solely by a color. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

The Public revival began previews October 8 and continues through December 1. The production features an all-women-of-color creative team, with scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original composition by Martha Redbone.

