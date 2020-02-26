The Public's Free, Census-Focused Civic Salon: To Be Counted to Tour NYC

By Olivia Clement
Feb 26, 2020
 
The program will feature music by Martha Redbone, poetry by NSangou Njikam, food, conversation, storytelling, and more.
Martha Redbone Marc J. Franklin

In the lead up to Census Day on April 1, the Public Theater will launch a free, week-long touring program of music, poetry, and discussion that will focus on the importance of the national initiative. Titled Civic Salon: To Be Counted, which is part of the Public Forum program, will run March 31–April 5 and will visit communities in all five boroughs.

Click here to see where the events will take place.

The events will feature music by Martha Redbone, poetry by NSangou Njikam, food, conversation, storytelling, and a keynote speech from a local changemaker from each borough. A representative from the NYC Census Bureau and Census workers will be on hand at each stop to provide resources and assistance in completing the Census during the event.

In mid-March, homes across the country will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 Census. For more information visit 2020census.gov.

