The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show Adds Additional Halloween Performance

Eden Espinosa, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, and Terrence Mann are set for the October 31 concerts.

Tickets are now on sale for the 11:30 PM performance. Tickets have sold out for the 9:30 PM show.

BKLYN and Wicked star Eden Espinosa has been newly-added to the lineup that includes Tony nominee Terrence Mann, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita, Nathan Lee Graham, Nick Adams, Larry Owens, Rob Morrison, Sutton Lee Seymour, Marrick Smith, Marissa Rosen, Gabrielle McClinton, and Amy Hillner Larsen.

Musical duo Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina will lead the concert presentation of The Rocky Horror Show, featuring re-imagined arrangements of songs from Richard O’Brien’s 1973 cult musical.

Click here to purchase tickets.


